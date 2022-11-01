In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, CFO and wholetime director of Castrol India, Deepesh Baxi said that the margin in the quarter was impacted by high base oil and forex.

Automotive lubricant manufacturer Castrol India Ltd reported a flat profit for its third quarter on Monday, as price increases helped it counter the impact of higher input costs and soaring inflation.

The company follows a January-December financial year.

The company's net profit came in at Rs 190 crore for the three months that ended September 30, compared with 1.86 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 4.5 percent to Rs 1,120 crore.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, CFO and whole-time director of Castrol India, Deepesh Baxi said that the margin in the quarter was impacted by high base oil and forex. "This quarter, we have got hit on various fronts in terms of the high input cost, mainly driven by base oil, which is our key component, and forex as well."

The company's total expenses for the period under review increased 6.5 percent, with the cost of raw and packaging materials jumping 13.1 percent. Castrol had taken three price hikes in the first half of the year to cushion the impact of higher raw material prices.

"We have taken three price increases during the year. We took one in March, we took one in June, and we took one in September as well. So that has obviously helped us in terms of tiding over the input cost increases," Baxi said. "Most of the cost increases, which is the input cost increases, we have been able to recover in the nine months that have ended in September," he added.