English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Castrol India to acquire 7% stake in a TVS Group company for Rs 487 crore

    Castrol India to acquire 7% stake in a TVS Group company for Rs 487 crore

    Castrol India to acquire 7% stake in a TVS Group company for Rs 487 crore
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant  Nov 25, 2022 1:07 PM IST (Published)

    Castrol said that the said acquisition will take place in two tranches and will be completed by January 2023.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Castrol share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Mobility fuel manufacturer Castrol India Ltd. announced on Friday that it will acquire 7.09 percent stake in TVS Group's ki Mobility in two tranches.
    The first tranche will see Castrol subscribe to 4.8 percent of the total share capital for Rs 325 crore in December 2022, while the second tranche will see Castrol subscribing to an additional 2.4 percent of Ki Mobility's total shares for Rs 162.5 crore in January 2023.
    Total consideration of both the tranches comes up to Rs 487 crore.
    The strategic investment will expand Castrol India’s presence in the aftersales service & maintenance segment.
    Both Castrol and Ki Mobility will explore business and technology collaborations under this partnership, to bring transformative disruption within the automotive service sector and focus on EV readiness.
    Ki Mobility was incorporated in September 2018 and is one of the leading players in the automotive service, maintenance and repair sector in India. The TVS Group-unit aims to provide an end-to-end vehicle life cycle management and connected vehicle propositions for consumers on its tech platform.
    Over the last three financial years, Ki Mobilty has had revenue of Rs 545 crore, Rs 819 crore and Rs 1,207 crore respectively.
    Shares of Castrol India is trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 132.05.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Castrol India

    Previous Article

    Marquee Nights with Yannick Bollore: An unplugged conversation on future of media and entertainment

    Next Article

    PB Fintech shares gain for second straight day after fundhouse buys 68 lakh shares

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng