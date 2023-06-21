CNBC TV18
Carlyle Group's unit to sell $86 million stake in Delhivery, says report
By Anand Singha  Jun 21, 2023 7:53:51 PM IST (Published)

The stake being sold accounts for about 2.53 percent of Delhivery's total outstanding shares. Once the transaction is complete, CA Swift Investments will no longer hold any shares in the company.

Carlyle Group's subsidiary, CA Swift Investments, has initiated a block trade to sell its stake in Delhivery Ltd., amounting to approximately $86 million. The deal involves offering around 18.4 million shares in the logistics firm, according to terms obtained by Bloomberg News.

The floor price for the shares has been set at 385.50 rupees each, representing a slight 0.8 percent discount from Wednesday's closing price.
