English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies News

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in beauty brand VLCC Health Care

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in beauty brand VLCC Health Care

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in beauty brand VLCC Health Care
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 10, 2023 5:13:52 PM IST (Published)

Founded by Vandana Luthra, VLCC was among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the wellness and beauty industry, which was at the time mostly composed of individually operated, small-scale businesses.

Private equity major Carlyle Group on Tuesday, January 10, said it has acquired a majority stake in VLCC Health Care Ltd, one of the largest homegrown beauty and wellness companies in India. "Equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed," Carlyle said in a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read

VLCC will be appointing Gurveen Singh and J. Suresh as independent directors to the board. Singh retired as the chief human resources officer at Reckitt Benckiser and brings with her over 40 years of experience in talent development and HR solutions, the company said.


Also Read: Edtech giant Byju’s seeks more time from lenders to repay $1.2 billion debt

"Suresh, who recently retired as the managing director and CEO of Arvind Fashions Ltd and had started his career with Hindustan Unilever, brings to the team over four decades of experience in the consumer and retail sector," the company added.

Amit Jain, Managing Director and Co-Head of Carlyle India Advisors, said the company is excited to invest in and support the growth of VLCC, a homegrown and trusted Indian brand with high brand salience.

Founded by Vandana Luthra, VLCC was among the first multi-outlet corporate operations in the wellness and beauty industry, which was at the time mostly composed of individually operated, small-scale businesses.

"We plan to help VLCC accelerate growth through investments in brand building; product expansion; scaling its pan-India digital and e-commerce distribution channels; and expanding its local footprint of retail clinics," he said.

Also Read: Axis Bank to acquire remaining Max Financial stake using discounted cash flow

Vandana Luthra, Founder of VLCC, said, "We believe VLCC is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the fast-growing skincare, beauty and wellness market in the countries we operate in. We are delighted to have found in Carlyle a partner who shares our vision and plans for taking VLCC to its next level of growth."

VLCC Health Care operates VLCC-branded wellness and beauty clinics and VLCC-branded institutes for skill development in beauty and nutrition. It also manufactures and sells VLCC-branded personal care products.

The company has created an ecosystem of comprehensive services and products, including wellness programmes, weight management solutions, personal care products, nutraceutical products, and skill development training.

Also Read: Sona BLW shares rise after €40.5 million acquisition in Serbia, analysts give it a thumbs up

Carlyle has invested more than $5.5 billion of equity in over 40 transactions in India as of September 30, 2022. KPMG India acted as the exclusive transaction advisor to VLCC and the founders.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in beauty brand VLCC Health Care

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Carlyle Group

Next Article

JSW Ispat crude steel production declines 30 percent in December quarter

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X