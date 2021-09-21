Carlyle arm sells 3.4% stake in SBI Cards for Rs 3,267 crore

US private equity fund CA Rover Holdings, part of the Carlyle Group, on Tuesday sold 3.4 percent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd for Rs 3,267 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, the private equity firm sold a total of 3.2 crore shares, amounting to a 3.4 percent stake. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,021.05, valuing the transaction at Rs 3,267 crore, the data showed.

CA Rover Holdings is a subsidiary of the Carlyle Group. Meanwhile, Societe Generale purchased 85.06 lakh shares of the credit card issuer. As per the company's shareholding pattern, CA Rover Holdings held a 6.5 percent stake in SBI Cards as a public shareholder at the end of June 2021.

Also read:

Earlier in June, the private equity firm had offloaded shares of SBI Cards worth about Rs 4,811 crore. Prior to that, it had divested a 4.25 per cent stake in SBI Cards for Rs 3,943 crore.

In March 2020, SBI Cards came out with a Rs 9,000-crore initial public offer. SBI Cards is the leading credit card issuer in India with an 18 percent market share. Shares of SBI Cards on Tuesday closed 0.77 per cent lower at Rs 1,064 apiece on the NSE. During the session, it touched a low of Rs 1,012 and a high of Rs 1,079.90.