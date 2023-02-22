CarDekho’s this partnership will enable its users to call for an ambulance from the app and website. Medulance's technology platform helps users find an ambulance through the platform’s integrated emergency response support provider, ambulance booking and tracking system.

Online used-car marketplace CarDekho has on-boarded Delhi-based ambulance service provider Medulance on its platforms to provide emergency medical services. CarDekho’s partnership will enable its users to call for an ambulance from the app and website, the company said.

Interestingly, Medulance agreed to offer its ambulance services to CarDekho without any financial transaction. This offer was made on Shark Tank India by CarDekho’s Co-Founder and CEO Amit Jain, following his offer of Rs 5 crore for a 5 percent equity to Medulance founders Pranav Bajaj and Ravjot Singh Arora.

Jain said in a statement, “India reports one of the highest numbers of fatalities caused by road accidents every year, cutting short great life stories. About half of these lives can be saved if the injured receive timely access to medical care, and Medulance is playing a pivotal role in bridging this gap.”

Medulance's technology platform helps users find an ambulance through the platform’s integrated emergency response support provider, ambulance booking and tracking system. It offers emergency services in more than 500 cities and has a fleet of around 7,500 ambulances.

Pranav Bajaj, CEO of Medulance, said, “Our efforts have saved hundreds of lives so far and this social gesture by Shark Amit Jain will further amplify the reach of Medulance, allowing timely availability of ambulances and curbing loss of lives.”

Medulance generated a revenue of Rs 24 crore in 2022, with a 24 percent profit margin, revealed its founders during the show.

Additionally, Medulance recently launched a smart connected ambulance in collaboration with Reliance Jio that allows real-time, two-way audio and video communication, ambulance tracking and real-time streaming of patient health data to a distant doctor over the high-speed 5G network.