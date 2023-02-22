English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCarDekho signs on Medulance to provide emergency medical services

CarDekho signs on Medulance to provide emergency medical services

CarDekho signs on Medulance to provide emergency medical services
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Vivek Dubey  Feb 22, 2023 6:49:46 PM IST (Published)

CarDekho’s this partnership will enable its users to call for an ambulance from the app and website. Medulance's technology platform helps users find an ambulance through the platform’s integrated emergency response support provider, ambulance booking and tracking system.

Online used-car marketplace CarDekho has on-boarded Delhi-based ambulance service provider Medulance on its platforms to provide emergency medical services. CarDekho’s partnership will enable its users to call for an ambulance from the app and website, the company said.

Recommended Articles

View All
Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Why India is seeing unusual temperature rise in February and what an early heatwave alert means

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Music and 'micro' manifestos make their way into Meghalaya election campaigns

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Drug Diplomacy—Here's why India needs a stricter pharma regulation

Feb 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World Bank's president says rising fertiliser and food prices huge challenge for most developing countries

World Bank's president says rising fertiliser and food prices huge challenge for most developing countries

Feb 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Interestingly, Medulance agreed to offer its ambulance services to CarDekho without any financial transaction. This offer was made on Shark Tank India by CarDekho’s Co-Founder and CEO Amit Jain, following his offer of Rs 5 crore for a 5 percent equity to Medulance founders Pranav Bajaj and Ravjot Singh Arora.
Jain said in a statement, “India reports one of the highest numbers of fatalities caused by road accidents every year, cutting short great life stories. About half of these lives can be saved if the injured receive timely access to medical care, and Medulance is playing a pivotal role in bridging this gap.”
Medulance's technology platform helps users find an ambulance through the platform’s integrated emergency response support provider, ambulance booking and tracking system. It offers emergency services in more than 500 cities and has a fleet of around 7,500 ambulances.
Pranav Bajaj, CEO of Medulance, said, “Our efforts have saved hundreds of lives so far and this social gesture by Shark Amit Jain will further amplify the reach of Medulance, allowing timely availability of ambulances and curbing loss of lives.”
Medulance generated a revenue of Rs 24 crore in 2022, with a 24 percent profit margin, revealed its founders during the show.
Additionally, Medulance recently launched a smart connected ambulance in collaboration with Reliance Jio that allows real-time, two-way audio and video communication, ambulance tracking and real-time streaming of patient health data to a distant doctor over the high-speed 5G network.
Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to expand EV range by 2025, VIDA sets up battery charging infra in 3 cities
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ambulancesCarDekhoShark Tank

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X