Caplin Point shares rise after subsidiary gets USFDA approval for pain relief injection

Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP had US sales of approximately $53 million for the 12-month period ending December 2022, according to healthcare research firm IQVIA.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. gained nearly 4 percent in trade on Friday after the pharmaceutical company announced that its subsidiary has been granted approval for a new drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Caplin Steriles Ltd. (Caplin), a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP.

Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, indicated for the short-term (≤ 5 days) management of moderately severe acute pain.

It will come in the 15 mg/mL and 30 mg/mL single-dose vial. The drug is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), TORADOL injection of Roche.

“Our regulated markets business continues to grow at a robust pace, and this new approval will help augment the growth. We have also received a few approvals from other markets such as Canada and Australia and we look forward to launches there within this year, too,” said Caplin Point Laboratories’ chairman CC Paarthipan.

In March, Caplin Steriles Ltd. had received US drug regulator’s approval for Rocuronium Bromide Injection, a neuromuscular blocking agent.

In a February 14 report, ICICI Direct recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on the the Caplin Point stock due to steady growth from the legacy Latin American markets and increasing footprints in other geographies, traction from visible order book in the US and calculated capex decisions to expand capacity, widen portfolio and backward integration.

The brokerage firm had set a one-year target price of Rs 865 on the stock, hinting at an upside of around 24 percent from the current levels.