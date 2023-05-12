Breaking News
Market ends higher for third straight week
Caplin Point shares rise after subsidiary gets USFDA approval for pain relief injection

Caplin Point shares rise after subsidiary gets USFDA approval for pain relief injection

Caplin Point shares rise after subsidiary gets USFDA approval for pain relief injection
By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 3:40:22 PM IST (Published)

Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP had US sales of approximately $53 million for the 12-month period ending December 2022, according to healthcare research firm IQVIA.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. gained nearly 4 percent in trade on Friday after the pharmaceutical company announced that its subsidiary has been granted approval for a new drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Caplin Steriles Ltd. (Caplin), a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP.


Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, indicated for the short-term (≤ 5 days) management of moderately severe acute pain.

