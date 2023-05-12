Caplin Point shares rise after subsidiary gets USFDA approval for pain relief injection

2 Min(s) Read
Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP had US sales of approximately $53 million for the 12-month period ending December 2022, according to healthcare research firm IQVIA.
Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. gained nearly 4 percent in trade on Friday after the pharmaceutical company announced that its subsidiary has been granted approval for a new drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Caplin Steriles Ltd. (Caplin), a subsidiary company of Caplin Point Laboratories, has been granted final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection USP.
Ketorolac Tromethamine Injection is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, indicated for the short-term (≤ 5 days) management of moderately severe acute pain.