Capital Small Finance Bank partners with Max Life to offer life insurance solutions

Prior to Max Life, Capital Small Finance Bank has also partnered with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Limited and HDFC life insurance Limited to provide their life insurance products to its customers.

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited and Max Life Insurance Company Limited have announced their partnership to offer life insurance offerings to Capital SFB’s customers. Through this tie-up, Capital SFB will offer its customers a range of savings, protection, retirement, and group life insurance plans of Max Life, the lender said.

Sarvjit Singh Samra, MD & CEO, Capital Small Finance Bank said, “Our partnership with Max Life will pave the way for the bank customers across the branches and other partnership channels, to access and avail innovative, flexible and varied life insurance products.This initiative is part of our continual efforts to assist our customers in achieving a stable financial future for themselves and their loved ones.”

V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life said, “Capital Small Finance has maintained a key regional focus, making banking more accessible for its rural, semi-urban customer base. This partnership is a testimony to our shared vision of delivering superior customer experience with best-in-class products, digital servicing and omni-channel approach."