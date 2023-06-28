Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments

Shares of Canara Bank Ltd ended at Rs 296.75, up by Rs 3.20, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday, June 28, received its board’s approval to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments in the current financial year (FY24).

"...the Board of Directors of the bank in its meeting held today has approved the Capital Raising Plan of the bank for the financial year 2023-24 amounting up to Rs 7500 crore by way of Debt Instruments (Additional Tier I / Tier II Bonds)," the bank said in an exchange filing.

Further, the board approved raising capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs 3,500 crore and Basel III Compliant Additional Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 4000 crore during the FY 2023-24, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.