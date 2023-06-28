Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday, June 28, received its board’s approval to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments in the current financial year (FY24).

"...the Board of Directors of the bank in its meeting held today has approved the Capital Raising Plan of the bank for the financial year 2023-24 amounting up to Rs 7500 crore by way of Debt Instruments (Additional Tier I / Tier II Bonds)," the bank said in an exchange filing.