CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCanara Bank to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments

Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments

Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 28, 2023 8:35:49 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Canara Bank Ltd ended at Rs 296.75, up by Rs 3.20, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday, June 28, received its board’s approval to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt instruments in the current financial year (FY24).

Live TV

Loading...

"...the Board of Directors of the bank in its meeting held today has approved the Capital Raising Plan of the bank for the financial year 2023-24 amounting up to Rs 7500 crore by way of Debt Instruments (Additional Tier I / Tier II Bonds)," the bank said in an exchange filing.


Also Read: UBS preparing to cut more than half of Credit Suisse workforce

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X