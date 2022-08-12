Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons sets first India shop in Delhi-NCR

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Tim Hortons, which was founded in 1964, opened this outlet in India as part of an exclusive arrangement with a joint venture entity controlled by Apparel Group and Gateway Partners.

Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee and fast-food brand based in Ontario, inaugurated its first store in New Delhi on Thursday. The coffee shops in Select Citywalk Mall (Saket) and DLF Cyberhub (Gurugram) will have a warm and friendly décor inspired by the brand's Canadian heritage.

Cafe International Management Limited, the master franchisee of the Tim Hortons brand in India, is establishing the chain's first two stores in Delhi-NCR at Saket and Gurugram. Both of these shops were inaugurated at a special launch event by Cameron McKay, Canada's Ambassador to India.

World-renowned for its distinctive coffees, famous drinks, and delectable meals, the outlet has introduced unique menu options for the Indian market. Iced caps—a blended frozen coffee beverage—as well as conventional doughnuts, also known as timbits, are ready to deliver their taste in the shape of delectable nibbles.

Customers will also have the option to taste prepared-to-order food and baked items at these outlets.

Naveen Gurnani, CEO, Tim Hortons Franchise India said, "In March 2022, we announced our goal and plan to open hundreds of stores in India over the next 10 years. Today's news is the first step in that exciting commitment”.

“Tim Hortons isn't just a popular coffee outlet, it's an experience. We are starting with Delhi NCR and will be opening outlets in the state of Punjab in the coming months. I would like to thank our employees and partners for their trust and dedication,” he added.

RBI EMEA President Thiago Santelmo stated, "We are very excited to bring Tim Hortons to India. With a coffee legacy spanning over 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. We are sure that our guests in India will love our premium quality coffee and food”.

According to Cameron McKay, Canada's High Commissioner to India, "Millions of Canadians have been enjoying Tim Hortons for decades and it's time to share that taste with India! Tim Hortons' long-awaited launch here is a sign of the closer ties between Canada and India, and between Canadians and Indians."

Apparel Group CEO Neeraj Tekchandani stated that they are excited to embark on this new journey in India. "With around 220 locations across the GCC, we have had enormous success as a brand, and the number of outlets there is constantly growing," he informed.

According to V.Shankar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Partners, Tim Hortons has a long and rich tradition of delighting visitors with great coffee and delectable food, stating that Indian enterprise has the potential to be genuinely revolutionary.