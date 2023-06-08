Canada Pension Fund to offload 1.6% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank via block deal on June 9

Currently, Canada Pension Fund holds a 4.6 percent (8.6 crore shares) stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended at Rs 1,886.35, down by Rs 51.95, or 2.68 percent on the BSE.

Canada Pension Fund is looking to sell 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.6 percent stake in private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, for $750 million through a block deal on Friday (June 9), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The fund is selling at a price band of Rs 1,792-1,886 per share, which is up to a 5 percent discount to the current market price (CMP), according to multiple people familiar with the development.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had reported in the dealing room chatter that a large block deal is expected in Kotak Mahindra Bank shares.

Kotak Securities Ltd is the broker of the deal.

CPP Investments is a professional investment management organisation that manages the fund in the best interest of the more than 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan.

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a net profit of Rs 3,495.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a 26.3 percent increase from the year-ago period. The private lender's net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review came at Rs 6,102.6 crore, a 35 percent jump from Rs 4,521.4 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding year.

NII was estimated to come at Rs 5,821 crore. The lender's net interest margin or NIM came at 5.75 percent for the March quarter and at 5.33 percent for the entire fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets or GNPAs came at Rs 5,768.3 crore, down from Rs 5,994.6 crore in the previous quarter. The gross NPA ratio came at 1.78 percent versus 1.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The net NPA came at Rs 1,193.2 crore against Rs 1,344.8 crore in the preceding quarter. The net NPA ratio came at 0.37 percent against 0.43 percent in the previous quarter.

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended at Rs 1,886.35, down by Rs 51.95, or 2.68 percent on the BSE.