Canada Pension Fund to offload 1.6% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank via block deal on June 9

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 8, 2023 8:15:50 PM IST (Published)

Currently, Canada Pension Fund holds a 4.6 percent (8.6 crore shares) stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended at Rs 1,886.35, down by Rs 51.95, or 2.68 percent on the BSE.

Canada Pension Fund is looking to sell 3.3 crore shares, representing a 1.6 percent stake in private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank, for $750 million through a block deal on Friday (June 9), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The fund is selling at a price band of Rs 1,792-1,886 per share, which is up to a 5 percent discount to the current market price (CMP), according to multiple people familiar with the development.


Earlier, CNBC-TV18 had reported in the dealing room chatter that a large block deal is expected in Kotak Mahindra Bank shares.

