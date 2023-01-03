Canara Bank-promoted housing loan provider Can Fin Homes Ltd on Tuesday, January 3, said it has appointed Apurav Agarwal as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from January 4, 2023. Agarwal’s appointment is for a term of three years, extendable for a further two years, the company said. Prashanth Joishy, deputy general manager and the present chief financial officer of the company, stepped down on January 3, 2023. Joishy will continue to be on the rolls of the company, it said in an exchange filing.