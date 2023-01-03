English
Can Fin Homes appoints Apurav Agarwal as CFO after Prashanth Joishy steps down

Can Fin Homes appoints Apurav Agarwal as CFO after Prashanth Joishy steps down

Can Fin Homes appoints Apurav Agarwal as CFO after Prashanth Joishy steps down
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jan 3, 2023 8:54:05 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd ended at Rs 549.45, up by Rs 3.40, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

Canara Bank-promoted housing loan provider Can Fin Homes Ltd on Tuesday, January 3, said it has appointed Apurav Agarwal as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from January 4, 2023. Agarwal’s appointment is for a term of three years, extendable for a further two years, the company said. Prashanth Joishy, deputy general manager and the present chief financial officer of the company, stepped down on January 3, 2023. Joishy will continue to be on the rolls of the company, it said in an exchange filing.

Agarwal is a qualified chartered accountant (B.Com. graduate from Delhi University) and he has a post- qualification experience of more than 13 years. He had worked with DMI Finance Private Ltd as head F&A (NBFC) and has handled end-to-end financial management during his earlier assignments. He has also worked with reputed audit firms.

First Published: Jan 3, 2023 8:51 PM IST
