Can Fin Homes appoints former Bandhan Bank Housing Finance head as MD, CEO

Can Fin Homes on Saturday announced the appointment of Suresh Srinivasan Iyer as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. The company said in an exchange filing the Iyer's tenure is for three years which can further be extended to two more years.

Can Fin's previous MD and CEO Girish Kousgi had tendered his resignation in September last year.

The company said in its exchange filing that Iyer has been designated as the key managerial personnel.

Iyer started his career with Gruh Finance in 1997. In February 2021, Iyer succeeded Sudhin Choksey as the head of Housing Finance vertical of Bandhan Bank. He has worked across multiple positions and different functions viz sales, operations, IT strategy, policy and pricing, risk, recovery, legal etc, he has risen the ranks over the years with successful contribution in all the roles and functions, the company added.