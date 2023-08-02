CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeCampus Activewear Block Deal: Stock falls below IPO price after seven large trades worth Rs 265 crore News

Campus Activewear Block Deal: Stock falls below IPO price after seven large trades worth Rs 265 crore

Campus Activewear Block Deal: Stock falls below IPO price after seven large trades worth Rs 265 crore
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 1:01:50 PM IST (Published)

Wednesday's drop takes the share price below its IPO price Rs 292 apiece. Campus Activewear went public in May last year. The stock had hit its all-time high of Rs 640 in October 2022 and is now down almost 56 percent from those levels.

Shares of footwear company Campus Activewear fell as much as 7 percent in trade on Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week low, after nearly 3 percent of its equity changed hands in multiple block deals.

Share Market Live

According to data, 91 lakh shares of the company worth Rs 265.2 crore changed hands on Wednesday at a price of Rs 295 per share. Buyers and sellers were not immediately known.


The block deal price translates into a discount of 2.6 percent from the stock’s previous close of Rs 302.85 on Tuesday on BSE. As many as seven block deals took place on the stock today.

Reacting to the same, the Campus Activewear stock declined as much as 6.7 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday to hit its 52-week low of Rs 282.75.

This drop takes the share price below its IPO price Rs 292 apiece. Campus Activewear went public in May last year. The stock had hit its all-time high of Rs 640 in October 2022 and is now down almost 56 percent from those levels.

The company will be reporting its June quarter results on August 10.

During the March quarter, Campus Activewear's revenue and profit growth was flat year-on-year due to subdued market demand and a 50 percent rise in selling, general and administrative expenses, led mainly by advertising.

After the company’s earnings, equity research firm Motilal Oswal had said that Campus Activewear’s strong market position and a long runway for growth should help it see recovery by the second half of fiscal 2023-24 once the market recovers. It had recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 425 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

Shares of Campus Activewear are trading 3.8 percent lower at Rs 291.35.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Campus Activewear

Recommended Articles

View All
Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Leaders Speak |Future of mobility— here's how e-bikes will scale in a developing country like India 

Leaders Speak |Future of mobility— here's how e-bikes will scale in a developing country like India 

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A

Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation

Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X