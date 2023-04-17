Camlin Fine shares rise 12% after Infinity Holdings, promoter launch open offer

Mauritius–based Infinity Holdings along with promoter Ashish Dandekar have launched open offer for an additional 26 percent stake in Camlin Fine Sciences at Rs 160 per share, a premium of over 5 percent to Thursday's closing price of Rs 152 per share.

Infinity Holdings along with its subsidiaries held 23 percent stake, while Ashish Dandekar held 9.44 percent stake in the company, as of December 2022. Open offer is made to eligible public shareholders to acquire up to 4.45 crore equity shares, constituting 26 percent of voting share capital.

Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, total consideration payable at the offer price will be Rs 712.96 crore, which will be paid in cash. Following the open offer, Infinity Holdings along with Ashish Dandekar will together hold 9.55 crore equity shares representing 55.76 percent of the voting share capital of Camlin Fine Sciences.

On April 17, 2023, Infinity Holdings and other related parties entered into an agreement to jointly exercise control over the company. Pursuant to the open offer, Infinity Holdings and other related acquirers shall be classified as promoters.

The acquirers (Infinity Direct Holdings, Infinity Direct Holdings Sidecar I) are private companies limited by shares and Infinity Holdings (PAC 1) is a public company under the laws of Mauritius.

The acquirers are controlled by Infinity Investment Management (IIM), which has 100 percent control over the investment decisions by virtue of an investment management agreement entered into by IIM with each of them and by virtue of holding shares in each of them with management rights.

In other words, IIM is the investment manager and controlling shareholder of the acquirers and PAC 1. No individual has any controlling interest in IIM.

The shareholders of IIM are James Paton - citizen of United Kingdom, Gautam Godhwani – citizen of USA, Shakeel Dyall – citizen of Mauritius and Aravinda De Silva – citizen of Sri Lanka.

On the basis of SEBI Circular dated January 24, 2013 giving the ‘guidelines on identification of beneficial ownership’, Aravinda De Silva can be identified as beneficial owner as he owns more than 25 percent of the share capital of IIM.

PAC 2 (Anfima NV) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ackermans & van Haaren NV. Ackermans & van Haaren NV is listed on Euronext Brussels.

Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences are trading 11 percent higher at Rs 169. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of Rs 174.70.