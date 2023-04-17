English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCamlin Fine shares rise 12% after Infinity Holdings, promoter launch open offer

Camlin Fine shares rise 12% after Infinity Holdings, promoter launch open offer

Camlin Fine shares rise 12% after Infinity Holdings, promoter launch open offer
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  Apr 17, 2023 9:46:58 AM IST (Published)

Pursuant to the open offer, Infinity Holdings and other related acquirers shall be classified as promoters.

Mauritius–based Infinity Holdings along with promoter Ashish Dandekar have launched open offer for an additional 26 percent stake in Camlin Fine Sciences at Rs 160 per share, a premium of over 5 percent to Thursday's closing price of Rs 152 per share.

Recommended Articles

View All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Infinity Holdings along with its subsidiaries held 23 percent stake, while Ashish Dandekar held 9.44 percent stake in the company, as of December 2022. Open offer is made to eligible public shareholders to acquire up to 4.45 crore equity shares, constituting 26 percent of voting share capital.
Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, total consideration payable at the offer price will be Rs 712.96 crore, which will be paid in cash. Following the open offer, Infinity Holdings along with Ashish Dandekar will together hold 9.55 crore equity shares representing 55.76 percent of the voting share capital of Camlin Fine Sciences.
On April 17, 2023, Infinity Holdings and other related parties entered into an agreement to jointly exercise control over the company. Pursuant to the open offer, Infinity Holdings and other related acquirers shall be classified as promoters.
Also Read | Camlin Fine Sciences shares rise after commercial production begins at Dahej unit
The acquirers (Infinity Direct Holdings, Infinity Direct Holdings Sidecar I) are private companies limited by shares and Infinity Holdings (PAC 1) is a public company under the laws of Mauritius.
The acquirers are controlled by Infinity Investment Management (IIM), which has 100 percent control over the investment decisions by virtue of an investment management agreement entered into by IIM with each of them and by virtue of holding shares in each of them with management rights.
In other words, IIM is the investment manager and controlling shareholder of the acquirers and PAC 1. No individual has any controlling interest in IIM.
The shareholders of IIM are James Paton - citizen of United Kingdom, Gautam Godhwani – citizen of USA, Shakeel Dyall – citizen of Mauritius and Aravinda De Silva – citizen of Sri Lanka.
Also Read | Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and more: Monday's top brokerage calls
On the basis of SEBI Circular dated January 24, 2013 giving the ‘guidelines on identification of beneficial ownership’, Aravinda De Silva can be identified as beneficial owner as he owns more than 25 percent of the share capital of IIM.
PAC 2 (Anfima NV) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ackermans & van Haaren NV. Ackermans & van Haaren NV is listed on Euronext Brussels.
Shares of Camlin Fine Sciences are trading 11 percent higher at Rs 169. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of Rs 174.70.
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

SEBI

Next Article

Vodafone Idea awards Rs 200 crore network order to Chinese firm ZTE

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X