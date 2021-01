Cairn Energy which won an arbitration case against India in December 2020 has reached out to India’s Prime Minister with respect to the arbitral award.

“Cairn’s Board of Directors has written directly to Prime Minister Modi and key ministers to convey that Cairn’s shareholders now expect India to meet its legal obligations in a timely manner”, said a company official.

The company has promised to take all legal steps to enforce the award, including seizing Indian assets if need be.

On 22nd December 2020, the international arbitration tribunal found that the Indian Income Tax Department’s retrospective tax investigation again Cairn Energy was in breach of India’s obligation under the UK India Bilateral Investment Treaty. The tribunal ruled that India was liable to pay damages to Cairn to the tune of 1.2 billion dollars plus interest and costs.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Simon Thomson, Chief Executive Officer of Cairn Energy PLC said, “A significant milestone was achieved in December 2020 with a unanimous award in favour of Cairn in its arbitration with the Government of India under the UK-India Bilateral Trade Investment Treaty. We have engaged with the Government of India regarding adherence to the tribunal’s ruling and are taking all necessary steps to protect our rights to the award.”

Sources at Cairn Energy told CNBC-TV18 that the company has raised the issue with the IMF and the World Bank. The UK government has also conveyed to the Indian High Commission that it expects India to respect the arbitral award and reminded India of its assurances in the run-up to the arbitration ruling. The company has threatened to invoke the New York Convention and seize India’s assets abroad if the liabilities are not met.