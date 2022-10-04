    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    business News

    Cabinet makes it easier to own FM radio licence, increase coverage to remotest corners of country
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The Union Cabinet on Tuesday decided to remove the three-year window period for restructuring of FM radio permissions within the same management group during the license period of 15 years. The decision was taken during the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    The Cabinet has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15 percent national cap on channel holding. Also, the government has simplified the financial eligibility norms in FM radio policy. An applicant company can now participate in bidding for 'C' and 'D' category cities with a net worth of just Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 1.5 crore earlier.
    The Cabinet approved these amendments contained in the Policy Guidelines on Expansion of FM Radio Broadcasting Services through Private Agencies (Phase-III) referred to as Private FM Phase-III Policy Guidelines.
    These amendments will help in creating new employment opportunities. It will also ensure that music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media is available to the people even in the remotest corners of the country.
    (Edited by : Priyanka Rathi)
