Byju's, India's online education pioneer, is in talks to raise $150 million from UBS Group AG, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

Byju's valuation is expected to touch $16.5 billion with this funding. Also, this will make it the most valued unicorn, sources said.

Currently, Paytm is valued at $16 billion.

Earlier this month, Byju's said it has acquired Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) to bolster its presence in the test preparation segment in the country. According to sources, the deal was worth close to $1 billion (about Rs 7,300 crore), news agency PTI had reported.