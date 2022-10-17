BYJU’S gets $250 million more from existing investors, promises profitability in 2023

By Akhil V

India's most-valued edtech company BYJU'S raises $250 million in a fresh funding round, with participation from existing investors including Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

BYJU'S, which counts Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Tencent, Naspers General Atlantic, and Lightspeed as its investors, hasn't disclosed the complete list of backers in the new funding round. Last valued at $22 billion, what also remains unknown is the valuation given to BYJU'S in this round.

The fresh capital infusion comes soon after the company announced plans to lay off 2,500 employees across teams, while enlisting a slew of 'optimisation measures' to hit profitability by March, 2023. For FY21, BYJU'S loss widened by nearly 20 times to Rs 4,559 crore — the worst bottomline figure among all of India's unicorns or startups valued at $1 billion or more.

"BYJU’S is now at that sweet spot of its growth story where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour. This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact," said Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, BYJU’S.

"Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability," he added.

At the time of releasing the FY21 results, which was delayed by at least 18 months, as BYJU'S adopted a new 'revenue recognition mechanism', the company had said that it clocked Rs 10,000 crore in revenue for FY22 (unaudited). That's a 4x jump over the Rs 2,280 crore reported for FY21. Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Karti P Chidambaram has called upon the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to probe BYJU’S financials.

While the topline guidance is strong, all eyes will be on the bottomline, after record losses in FY21. As fresh funds come in, BYJU'S has once again reiterated that it is on-track to achieve group-level profitability by March, 2023, as it lays off 5 percent of its 50,000 strong workforce, consolidates all K10 India subsidiaries under a single unit, retargets marketing budget towards overseas markets and reduces the feet-on-ground salesforce.

With this funding round, BYJU's total fundraise since inception in 2013 inches close to $6 billion, with half of it spent for acquisitions and strategic investments in 18-20 startups. Last year alone, the edtech giant made at least 10 acquisitions for a cumulative transaction value of around $2.5 billion.

Following the layoffs, consolidation and other cost-cutting measures, BYJU'S last week said, "These steps are also meant to prepare the path towards a stellar listing eventually as the world’s largest EdTech company that has turned profitable, eventually."

