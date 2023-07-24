BYJU’s, lenders to rework repayment terms for $1.2 Bn loan; edtech giant vacates Bengaluru premises to cut costs

If the loan terms are renegotiated successfully, the creditors will cease to demand accelerated repayment and all ongoing litigation could be resolved without the lenders initiating enforcement actions.

Edtech giant BYJU’s has tentatively agreed to rework its loan pact with lenders who collectively own more than 85 percent of its $1.2 billion Term B loan, the steering committee of the creditors group said on Monday (July 24). BYJU’S and the lenders will sign a completed term loan amendment by August 3.

"The steering committee (the “SteerCo”) of ad hoc term loan lenders, who collectively own more than 85% of BYJU’S $1.2 billion term loan, today announced that it and BYJU’S have agreed to work collaboratively toward a signed and completed term loan amendment (the “Amendment”) prior to August 3, 2023. Successful execution of the Amendment would immediately solve for the loan’s acceleration and end all open litigation while avoiding further enforcement actions," a statement released by the lenders said.

If the loan terms are renegotiated successfully, the creditors will cease to demand accelerated repayment and all ongoing litigation could be resolved without the lenders initiating enforcement actions, the report added.

BYJU’s has not responded to the queries sent by CNBC-TV18.

Earlier in June, BYJU’s and the lenders had filed lawsuits against each other in the U.S. courts, as tensions escalated with BYJU’s missing a $40-million interest repayment.

It's been known that BYJU’s has been suffering a cash crunch and 700 million dollars in funding is yet to fully come in. So, to conserve costs, BYJU’s has also laid off more than 3,500 employees since last year.

The edtech giant has now vacated its largest office space in Bengaluru, 5.58 lakh square feet property in Kalyani Tech Park, as it seeks to cut costs and shore up liquidity amid a delay in funding. It has also given up a portion of another office space in the city, vacating two out of nine floors it had in Prestige Tech Park. The company has asked the employees to work out of its other premises or from their homes from July 23.

"Byju's has over 3 million square feet of rented spaces across the country to support its requirements. Expansion and reduction in office space is based on changes in working policies and business priorities which is very regular and is aimed at boosting operational efficiencies," a spokesperson for Byju's told CNBC-TV18.

The developments reported today — the pact with lenders and vacating of office space — could bring relief to BYJU’s cash position. However, the country’s most-valued unicorn is under pressure to improve its reporting and corporate governance standards after the resignation of its auditor and the exit of its three investors from the board.