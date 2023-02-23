Edtech major BYJU's has denied reports regarding the company planning to shut down Whitehat Jr. The company's spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.com that BYJU's is merely optimising Whitehat Jr for organic and efficient growth.

"At the group level, in accordance with its steadfast commitment towards achieving operational profitability, BYJU'S is constantly evaluating and optimizing its business operations towards global growth. As an ongoing activity, we are actively evaluating all our business units to ensure that they are aligned with our path to profitability. Regarding the specific question on White Hat Junior, we have no plans of shutting it down. We are merely optimizing it for organic and efficient growth. We remain fully committed to delivering world-class educational experiences and solutions that empower students to achieve their full potential. from BYJUS," added the spokesperson.

Earlier TechCrunch had reported that the Bengaluru-headquartered firm has been in conversation in recent weeks to shut down coding platform Whitehat Jr that it acquired two year ago.

BYJU's had said that the move will combine its leadership in education technology and WhiteHat Jr's strength in live online coding.

Founded in November 2018, WhiteHat Jr helps children aged 6 to 14 years build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding.

The startup, which has raised funding from investors such as Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network, has touched a revenue run rate of $150 million.

"With coding fast emerging as a key skill for the future, this integration will help BYJU's further expand its offerings in India. This acquisition will also accelerate BYJU's US expansion plans," the company had said in a statement.

Both the startups — Toppr and White Hat Jr — are among the 18-20 acquisitions and strategic investments of BYJU's, on which it has spent $3 billion.

BYJU's has been on a acquisition spree, the edtech giant made at least 10 acquisitions for a cumulative transaction value of around $2.5 billion in 2021.

Recently, BYJU's even attributed the delay in filing its financial results for FY21 and FY22 to the series acquisitions made over the last two years.

The company has also been on a layoff spree. This month the company fired over 900 employees in fresh layoffs. Over 2,500 employees, or about 5 percent of the company's staff across departments, were let go of in October last year in an effort to cut "redundancies" and achieve profitability for the current fiscal year FY23 (2022-23). Almost 300 people worldwide were let go Whitehat Jr as part of BYJU's layoff.