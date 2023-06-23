CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsGV Ravishankar steps down as Byju's board member, confirms Peak XV Partners

GV Ravishankar steps down as Byju's board member, confirms Peak XV Partners

GV Ravishankar steps down as Byju's board member, confirms Peak XV Partners
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 10:38:51 PM IST (Published)

A day earlier, Ravishankar and two other board members, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus were reported to have resigned from the board of Byju’s, but the edtech company had refuted the same.

Peak XV Partners managing director (MD) GV Ravishankar has resigned from the board of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, which is the parent company of Byju’s, a spokesperson for Peak XV Partners confirmed on Friday, June 23.

Live TV

Loading...

"GV Ravishankar, MD, Peak XV Partners has resigned from the board of Think & Learn Pvt Ltd. We are committed to supporting the company for bringing on board an independent director in order to strengthen business processes and internal control mechanisms," a spokesperson of Peak XV Partners said.
A day earlier, Ravishankar and two other board members, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus were reported to have resigned from the board of Byju’s, but the edtech company had refuted the same.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X