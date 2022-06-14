BYJU’s auditor yet to sign off on financials for two years: The Ken report

Edtech giant BYJU’s is yet to file its financial statements for FY21 and FY22 as auditor Deloitte is hesitant to put its signature due to concerns around refunds, loan guarantees and unusual revenue recognition practices, according to a report by The Ken.

In response to the publication’s questions, a spokesperson from BYJU’s reportedly said that the delay was caused by multiple reasons, including its series of aggressive acquisitions. The edtech startup made at least 10 acquisitions for a cumulative transaction value of around $2.5 billion in 2021.

Given the rapid growth of BYJU’s in size and scale, the spokesperson also blamed a lack of audit bandwidth, according to The Ken. BYJU’s has declined to comment on queries sent by CNBC-TV18.

As per sources cited by The Ken, how BYJU’s records its revenue from sales of hardware (memory cards, tablets etc.) and software (apps and online classes) could have caused a discrepancy in the edtech firm’s financial statements.

Loan guarantees is the second issue highlighted in the report. Reportedly, BYJU’s offers a 100 percent default guarantee to some lending partners that make loans to its customers. Such guarantees are called First Loss Default Guarantees (FLDG). If the customer fails to repay, BYJU’s foots the bill, out of its own books or by raising cash from private investors.

“Working with lenders that help consumers finance a course lies at the heart of what allows Byju’s to book revenues in advance,” the report said.

So far, BYJU’s has raised over $6 billion in funding, with the founder Byju Raveendran pumping $400 million in its leading the latest $800 million funding round at a valuation of $22 billion in March this year.

The Ken has cited finance industry executives who concurred with the assessment that the refund guarantees offered by Byju’s and its subsidiaries could create pain points if the actual refunds far exceed the budgeted amount.

The report comes at a time when BYJU’s is looking to go for an IPO in the US through the SPAC route, according to a Bloomberg report. Hence, Deloitte could be taking a cautious stance, as per sources cited by The Ken.

The report also comes at a time when the Indian edtech space is reeling under the bad weather of the funding winter, causing at least two startups to shutter operations - Udayy and Lido Learning.

Edtech unicorns Vedantu and Unacademy have laid off over 600 employees each. At least 800 employees have resigned at BYJU’s-owned White Hat Jr. The total edtech layoffs has crossed 3,500 over the last two months.