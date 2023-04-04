BYJU'S appoints former Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as Chief Financial Officer

Byju's, the most valuable edtech startup in the world, has appointed top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its new Chief Financial Officer.
More than a year after its former chief financial officer (CFO), Byju's, the most valuable edtech startup in the world, has appointed top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its new CFO.
Recommended ArticlesView All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S said, "We are delighted to welcome Ajay Goel to our BYJU'S family to further strengthen our leadership team. With his extensive experience and diverse skill-set, Ajay is the ideal candidate to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer as we continue to chart the course of sustainable growth in this exciting new phase. His strategic thinking and financial acumen will be instrumental in helping us create even more value for our stakeholders."
Goel was the Group Deputy CFO of Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources. Before Vedanta, Goel worked with Diageo, GE (General Electric), Coca Cola, and Nestle.
Byju's has yet not submitted its FY22 results to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Private businesses must submit their annual results to the MCA by September each year in order to comply with regulatory requirements. The edtech firm has come under severe criticism for delayed financial reporting.
First Published: Apr 4, 2023 9:07 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!