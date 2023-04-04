BYJU'S appoints former Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as Chief Financial Officer

Byju's, the most valuable edtech startup in the world, has appointed top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its new Chief Financial Officer.

More than a year after its former chief financial officer (CFO), Byju's, the most valuable edtech startup in the world, has appointed top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its new CFO.

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S said, "We are delighted to welcome Ajay Goel to our BYJU'S family to further strengthen our leadership team. With his extensive experience and diverse skill-set, Ajay is the ideal candidate to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer as we continue to chart the course of sustainable growth in this exciting new phase. His strategic thinking and financial acumen will be instrumental in helping us create even more value for our stakeholders."

Goel was the Group Deputy CFO of Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources. Before Vedanta, Goel worked with Diageo, GE (General Electric), Coca Cola, and Nestle.

Byju's has yet not submitted its FY22 results to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Private businesses must submit their annual results to the MCA by September each year in order to comply with regulatory requirements. The edtech firm has come under severe criticism for delayed financial reporting.