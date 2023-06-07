BYJU's introduces AI technology to enhance learning experience, says it won't replace teachers

According to Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU's, the integration of AI technology is not intended to replace teachers but rather enhance the efficiency of the organisation and allow teachers to focus on other important tasks.

Edtech leader BYJU's on Wednesday, June 7, unveiled a suite of AI models, BYJU's WIZ suite, which includes BADRI, Math GPT, and TeacherGPT. The introduction of generative artificial intelligence in its learning modules aims to understand students' learning patterns and develop personalised teaching methods to improve their educational outcomes.

Gokulnath emphasised that the AI technology will provide teachers with clearer feedback on students' performance, enabling them to assist students in becoming better learners.

"No AI could replace what we did as teachers do in that video. No AI can replace what we as teachers do in live classes and BYJU's tuition centres but AI can enable us as teachers to have clearer feedback on our students' performance so that we can help them become better learners," Gokulnath said.

"It's never tech versus teachers. It is always tech and teachers. I have been enabled by technology. I've been empowered by technology. Teachers can use this to make themselves a better teacher. There is nothing that can replace the role of a teacher in the classroom. There is nothing which can replace the humaneness which they bring to the classroom which is critical for a child to become better," Gokulnath said.

Additionally, the newly developed AI model, BADRI, will assess students' learning patterns and provide prompts based on their individual needs. It aims to identify comprehension difficulties and address common mistakes made by students, offering timely guidance for improvement.

Furthermore, Math GPT, powered by advanced machine learning algorithms, will provide accurate solutions for complex math challenges and generate practice questions for students.

BYJU's Chief Innovation and Learning Officer, Dev Roy, expressed enthusiasm for the potential of BYJU's WIZ suite, stating that it will usher in a new era of personalized learning.