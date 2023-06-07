BYJU's introduces AI technology to enhance learning experience, says it won't replace teachers

According to Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU's, the integration of AI technology is not intended to replace teachers but rather enhance the efficiency of the organisation and allow teachers to focus on other important tasks.

Edtech leader BYJU's on Wednesday, June 7, unveiled a suite of AI models, BYJU's WIZ suite, which includes BADRI, Math GPT, and TeacherGPT. The introduction of generative artificial intelligence in its learning modules aims to understand students' learning patterns and develop personalised teaching methods to improve their educational outcomes.

