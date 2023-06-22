BYJU’S: 3 directors on board walk out, auditor follows — Here’s a blow-by-blow account

The three directors who have resigned are G V Ravishankar of Peak XV erstwhile Sequoia Capital India, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

In a big development, three directors of edtech giant BYJU’S have resigned from the company’s board over how the business was being at the firm, CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources. The three directors who have resigned are G V Ravishankar of Peak XV erstwhile Sequoia Capital India, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

Shareholder sources also told CNBCTV-18, “differences between the management and the board members had been building up over time, and there was no immediate trigger for the resignation.”

When CNBC-TV18 reached out to Peak XV, they refused to comment on the development. Prosus too denied to offer any comments. Meanwhile, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is yet to respond to the development.

However, BYJU’S has refuted the story and, in a statement, issued to CNBC-TV18, said, "media reports suggesting the resignations of board members from BYJU’s is entirely speculative. Byju's firmly denies, the company has also called it baseless. And that if there are such developments or changes, the company will share it through official channels."

Byju’s board comprises Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath, Riju Ravindran, Deeptha AR, G V Ravishankar of Peak XV, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

Deloitte Resigns As Statutory Auditor

Not just this, in a string of setbacks for BYJU’s, Deloitte has also stepped down as auditor and BYJU’S has appointed BDO MSKA associates as auditor to strengthen "governance".

In a letter to the board members of Think & Learn Private Limited, the parent company of Byju’s, accessed exclusively by CNBC-TV18, Deloitte said, "The financial statements of the Company for the year March 31, 2022 are long delayed…we have not received any communications on the resolution of the audit report modifications in the respect of the year ended March 31, 2022, status of the audit readiness of the financial statements and the underlying books and records for the year ended March 31, 2022 and we have not been able to commence the audit as on date.”

The letter further added that this delay will have a significant impact on their ability to plan, design, perform and complete the audit in accordance with the applicable auditing standards.

"In view of the aforesaid, we are tendering our resignation as statutory auditors of the Company with immediate effect," said the company. Deloitte was appointed as the auditors for a period of 5-years starting from April 1, 2020 to FY Mach 31, 2025.

Red Flags From Financial Auditor's Notes

It’s important to note, that Deloitte, had refused to sign off on the company’s financials last year citing many red flags especially on the company’s revenue recognition practices, weak controls, poor financials of WhiteHat Junior and a bloated ESOP programme.

Byju’s auditors had claimed that the "rationalised growth" between FY21 and FY20 was brought on by changes made to how the business recognizes its profits.

It generated revenue of Rs 2,428 crore in FY21, about 14 percent less than the Rs 2,704 crore it reported in FY20. In contrast to the loss of Rs 260 crore it experienced in FY20, it reported a loss of Rs 4,588 crore in 2022.

ED Raids & Alleged FEMA Violations

In April, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on parent company Think & Learn on alleged FEMA violations on foreign direct investment (FDI) to the tune of about Rs 28,000 crore during 2011-2023.

"The company also remitted about Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment," the agency said.

ED also flagged the fact that “The company has not prepared its financial statements since the financial year 2020-21 and has not got the accounts audited, which is mandatory.”

It said the action was taken on the basis of "various complaints" received by private people and alleged that Raveendran Byju was issued "several" summons but he remained "evasive and never appeared" before the ED.

BYJU’s has repeatedly told CNBC-TV18 that it is working to finalize its audited financial results and FY22 numbers should be out soon.

Following Deloitte's exit, BYJU today announced the appointment of BDO (MSKA & Associates) as Deloitte's replacement and as the company's statutory auditors for the year commencing from FY22 for the next five years. BDO will also be the statutory auditor of the consolidated group and will audit IPO-bound Aakash Educational Services.

Firing & Tussle With Lenders: BYJU’S Midst A Big Storm

The resignations have come a day after BYJU’S sacked 1,000 employees in its second big round of layoffs to conserve costs as its tussle with lenders continues. The edtech giant had laid off 500-1,000 employees on Friday (June 16) across verticals, at least four sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18 on the condition of anonymity. Since October 2022, the edtech giant has laid off more than 2,500 employees. The company said it had set itself a target to achieve profitability by the end of FY23 (2022-23, the previous fiscal year).

This comes after BYJU'S filed a suit in the New York Supreme Court challenging the acceleration of the $ 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB). A group of ad hoc lenders called it a “meritless suit.” The lenders collectively own more than 85 percent of the $1.2-billion loan BYJU’S raised in November 2021.

BYJU'S had reached out to the New York Supreme Court on June 6 and accused the lenders of indulging in “predatory tactics.”

In what is possibly the first action of its kind by an Indian company, BYJU’s has also issued a notice to one of its creditors, Redwood, disqualifying it as a lender.

“It is important to note that BYJU'S had so far demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from utilising the disqualification clause, instead striving for months to achieve an amicable resolution with the hawkish trader-lenders,” the edtech company has said.

As per an earlier Bloomberg report, BYJU’S creditors have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2-billion loan. The talks were called off after the creditors moved to a Delaware court, accusing the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised.

To repay the loan, BYJU’s has been trying to raise a $1 billion in structured debt and equity. In May, the edtech company raised debt funding of $250 million from US investment firm Davidson Kempner and is still awaiting the remaining $700 million dollars, which will mostly be raised in equity.