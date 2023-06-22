CNBC TV18
BYJU’S: 3 directors on board walk out, auditor follows — Here’s a blow-by-blow account

By Aishwarya Anand   | Shruti Mishra   | Shruti Malhotra  Jun 22, 2023 8:10:50 PM IST (Published)

The three directors who have resigned are G V Ravishankar of Peak XV erstwhile Sequoia Capital India, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

In a big development, three directors of edtech giant BYJU’S have resigned from the company’s board over how the business was being at the firm, CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources. The three directors who have resigned are G V Ravishankar of Peak XV erstwhile Sequoia Capital India, Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

Shareholder sources also told CNBCTV-18, “differences between the management and the board members had been building up over time, and there was no immediate trigger for the resignation.”
When CNBC-TV18 reached out to Peak XV, they refused to comment on the development. Prosus too denied to offer any comments. Meanwhile, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is yet to respond to the development.
