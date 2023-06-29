CEO Raveendran assures employees of BYJU’S comeback, no mention of layoffs

As BYJU’s fights fire on multiple fronts, the CEO says the company is in a tough phase but will bounce back soon. The CEO also emphasised the importance of understanding the full picture and spoke about Deloitte's and the board members' resignations, the TLB dispute, and the viability of EdTech as a sector.

Co-founder of ed-tech company Byju's, Byju Raveendran on Thursday morning in a virtual, company-wide town hall sought to restore employee confidence after weeks of silence. This is Raveendran’s first formal communication with employees, in recent times when it has been hit by the resignation of its statutory auditor, Deloitte and the resignation of three board members.

As BYJU’s fights fire on multiple fronts, the CEO says the company is in a tough phase but will bounce back soon. Raveendran also said the $1.2 billion term loan negotiations have taken “a constructive turn” and said he is “very confident of achieving a positive outcome in the next few weeks without the need of a legal or court intervention”.