BYJU'S raises debt of $250 million from US investment firm Davidson Kempner

Bengaluru-headquartered edtech major BYJU'S has raised $250 million from New York-based investment manager Davidson Kempner Capital and is in the process to close another funding round of $750 million by the end of May. The fresh capital was raised at the company's current valuation of $22 billion, according to a PTI report.

The edtech company is expecting to close the $1 billion round, which would likely be a mix of equity and structured debt, by the end of this month. BYJU'S is reportedly in talks with Middle East-based sovereign wealth funds and family offices to raise the remaining amount.

”BYJU’S has successfully closed a $250 million fundraising from Davidson Kempner Capital Management. This round is part of an ongoing $1 billion funding round that has attracted participation from both existing and new investors and will be raised at the current valuation of $22 billion,” a source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The company has raised $250 million from existing investors and Qatar Investment Authority in October 2022. The company was valued at $22 billion in the funding round of $800 million, announced in March last year.

BYJU’S Co-Founder Divya Gokulnath had in October announced the company’s plan to turn profitable by March this year.

BYJU'S has been under pressure after an accounting change it brought about in reporting its FY21 financials that caused a massive drop in revenue realizations and squeezed profits. Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent of BYJU'S, said its loss widened sharply to Rs 4,588.75 crore for the year ended 31 March, 2021, from Rs 231.69 crore in the previous year as the company changed its accounting standard that delayed the recognition of revenues.