BYJU'S raises debt of $250 million from US investment firm Davidson Kempner

2 Min(s) Read
BYJU'S will likely close the $1 billion round, which would be a mix of equity and structured debt, by the end of this month. The edtech firm is reportedly in talks with Middle East-based sovereign wealth funds and family offices to raise the remaining amount
Bengaluru-headquartered edtech major BYJU'S has raised $250 million from New York-based investment manager Davidson Kempner Capital and is in the process to close another funding round of $750 million by the end of May. The fresh capital was raised at the company's current valuation of $22 billion, according to a PTI report.
Live Tv
Loading...
The edtech company is expecting to close the $1 billion round, which would likely be a mix of equity and structured debt, by the end of this month. BYJU'S is reportedly in talks with Middle East-based sovereign wealth funds and family offices to raise the remaining amount.