Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has just completed the acquisition of Butterfly.

“There is a lot to do in terms of integrating both these businesses and ensuring that the value unlocks that we were expecting gets executed on the ground,” said Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, CFO at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

“Butterfly, which has come into the portfolio, has started adding to the overall growth strategy that we have,” he added.

According to him, from the festive perspective, the demand has just started.

“We are getting into the festive season, the early signs are quite encouraging, we need to watch out how the entire month of October pans out, which will give a good indication of how things are holding,” he said.

“The commodity cost, which went through a super cycle, probably is getting into a phase of stability right now. So we would see that giving a little bit of comfort in terms of how do things move forward on the commodity cost,” he mentioned.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video