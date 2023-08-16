Burger King India ditches tomatoes amid soaring prices

Notices affixed to two Burger King India establishments explain the tomato absence: "Even tomatoes deserve a break... regrettably, we are currently unable to include tomatoes in our dishes." The chain has cited quality issues in explaining the shortfall.

Burger King has made the decision to eliminate tomatoes from its wraps and burgers at numerous outlets across India. This move comes as a direct response to "an alarming" increase in tomato prices.

This abrupt change is a result of the rampant food inflation that is impacting consumers across the nation, which happens to be the world's most populous country.

This move by the prominent burger franchise, which boasts nearly 400 outlets in India, mirrors the actions of several McDonald’s and Subway establishments that have also had to omit tomatoes from their menus.

The country's food inflation this week reached its highest point since January 2020. The situation has grown so dire that even a long-standing practice of providing complimentary cheese slices with sandwiches has been abandoned by the American sandwich giant, Subway .

Meanwhile, Domino’s , a rival to Burger King, has chosen a divergent path. In an attempt to cater to financially struggling consumers, the company has made efforts to reduce prices, introducing a pizza priced at an exceptionally low $0.60 – the most budget-friendly option offered globally by the chain.

The tomato scarcity and skyrocketing prices, which surged by up to 450 percent and reached historic highs, were exacerbated by disruptions in crop growth and supply chains. These disruptions were primarily attributed to monsoon rains, which adversely affected both crop yields and supply chains.

The absence of tomatoes has led to customer inquiries and concerns. The Burger King India website features a question from a customer: "Why are there no tomatoes in my burgers?" The response provided assures customers that the Indian franchisee adheres to "very high standards of quality" and promises the return of tomatoes in due course.

"We request your patience and understanding," it says.

Despite the widespread impact, Restaurant Brands Asia, the operator of Burger King in India, has refrained from commenting on the matter.

The repercussions of this situation extend beyond just the fast-food industry. Retail inflation data for July highlighted a 37 percent rise in vegetable prices over the past year.

This surge is not limited to vegetables alone; essentials like onions, peas, garlic, and ginger have all witnessed substantial price hikes.