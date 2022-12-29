Budget 2023: Government may bring amnesty scheme for companies, 12,000 cases likely to be settled

Only the proceedings under section 248 or 206 of the Companies Act, 2013, which are pending or in which a notice has been issued will be considered eligible under the amnesty scheme.

The Government may introduce an amnesty scheme for companies, which are facing several cases under the Companies Act 2013. It is expected that once the scheme is announced nearly 12,000 cases pending in lower courts and High Courts across states can be settled in one go. The scheme could be announced in the upcoming Union Budget, CNBC Awaaz reported citing sources.

Under the scheme, relief may be given in cases which are under trial for the last 2 years to 5 years, CNBC Awaaz mentioned in its exclusive report. The government is planning to bring the new amnesty scheme for the companies under the ease of doing business initiative.

However, only the proceedings under Section 248 or 206 of the Companies Act, 2013, which are pending or in which a notice has been issued will be considered eligible under the amnesty scheme.

Section 248 of the Companies Act gives power to the Registrar of Companies (ROC) to take suo moto action and remove the names of the companies from the Register of Companies in case of non-compliance with provisions of the Act.

Sections 206 to 210 of the Act contain provisions with respect to the inspection, inquiry and investigation of companies.

Under the scheme, even the cases with a compoundable offence can be settled along with the cases in which punishment is of less than 3 years of imprisonment.

As per the report, a committee of Regional Directors (RDs) and Registrar of Companies (RoCs) has already been formed to implement the scheme.

Earlier, an Amnesty scheme for GST was implemented. The GST Amnesty Scheme for 2022 allowed waiving off all pending taxes in cases where the amount is Rs 10,000 or less. As per the scheme, businessmen with arrears of Rs 10 lakhs or less as of 1 April 2022 were allowed to pay 20 percent of the total arrears as a lump sum amount instead of calculating the amount with interest and penalty.