BSE to consider share buyback on July 6 - Stock surges over 7%

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. rose as much as 6 percent on Monday after the exchange announced that it will consider a buyback of equity shares.

The proposal will be considered at the company's board meeting on July 6.

Share buybacks enable companies to generate additional shareholder value. Under regular market conditions, a portion of the profit used by the company to buyback equity shares has a positive impact on its share price.

Previously, BSE had declared a 2:1 bonus issue in 2022, meaning it issued two bonus shares for every one share held. The stock has been trading ex-bonus since March 2022.

For financial year 2023, BSE's net profit fell 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 205.65 crore from Rs 244.93 crore in financial year 2022. It had also declared an earlier dividend of Rs 13.5 in financial year 2023.

Shares of BSE are trading with gains of 6.7 percent at Rs 649.50. The stock has risen 17 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the six analysts that track BSE, two of them have a buy recommendation, while the others have a hold rating. Based on the 12-month consensus price target, according to Bloomberg, the stock has a return potential of 7.2 percent.