BSE to consider share buyback on July 6 - Stock surges over 7%

Previously, BSE had declared a 2:1 bonus issue in 2022, meaning it issued two bonus shares for every one share held. The stock has been trading ex-bonus since March 2022.

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. rose as much as 6 percent on Monday after the exchange announced that it will consider a buyback of equity shares.

The proposal will be considered at the company's board meeting on July 6.

Share buybacks enable companies to generate additional shareholder value. Under regular market conditions, a portion of the profit used by the company to buyback equity shares has a positive impact on its share price.