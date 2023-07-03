CNBC TV18
BSE to consider share buyback on July 6 - Stock surges over 7%
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 11:25:00 AM IST (Published)

Previously, BSE had declared a 2:1 bonus issue in 2022, meaning it issued two bonus shares for every one share held. The stock has been trading ex-bonus since March 2022.

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. rose as much as 6 percent on Monday after the exchange announced that it will consider a buyback of equity shares.

The proposal will be considered at the company's board meeting on July 6.
Share buybacks enable companies to generate additional shareholder value. Under regular market conditions, a portion of the profit used by the company to buyback equity shares has a positive impact on its share price.
