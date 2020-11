BSE received 183 investor complaints against 105 companies in October this year, the exchange said. It resolved 279 complaints against 137 companies during the month. The resolved complaints include complaints brought forward from the previous periods, BSE said in a release.

Out of the total complaints resolved, 272 were against active companies, while seven were against suspended firms, it added. The exchange also gave a list of 10 firms with the highest number of complaints pending against them as of November 2, 2020.