BSE Buyback Update: Stock already trading 20% higher than buyback price. What now?

Shares of BSE are trading higher for the third day in a row, gaining as much as 7 percent to surge to a 52-week high. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 975 in today's trading session.

With today's surge, the stock has taken its gains for 2023 to 77 percent. The stock had tripled in 2021, before dropping 15 percent in 2022.

Shares have also been seeing steady gains since the company announced its third share buyback since going public. In July this year, the company announced a buyback worth Rs 375 crore through the tender offer route.

However, the stock is already trading 20 percent higher than its proposed buyback price of Rs 816.

Timelines of the share buyback are yet to be disclosed.

Earlier in 2018, BSE had completed a Rs 166-crore open market share buyback at Rs 822 apiece (unadjusted price). Later, in 2019, the stock exchange did a tender offer buyback worth Rs 460 crore, when it repurchased its shares at Rs 680 apiece. Know more about buybacks in this piece.

Last year, BSE had also declared a 2:1 bonus issue, which meant that it issued two bonus shares for every one share held. The stock has been trading ex-bonus since March 2022. The stock exchange had also declared a dividend of Rs 13.5 per equity share for fiscal year 2023.

For the recently concluded quarter ended June 2023, BSE recorded a net profit of Rs 440 crore, which was 11 times higher compared with Rs 40 crore in the same quarter last year.

The sharp increase in profit was on account of stake sale by BSE in its affiliate company, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, a step taken to meet the regulatory directives by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Shares of BSE are trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 959.50.