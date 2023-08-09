Brookfield looks to sell up to 10% stake in Data Infrastructure Trust, OFS launched

Currently, Brookfield owns 88 percent of the units in the InvIT, while the remaining are held by the Government of Singapore, British Columbia Investments and other investors.

Asset manager Brookfield has launched an Offer for Sale to sell a 10 percent stake in Data Infrastructure Trust, of which they are the sponsor.

The floor price for the same has been set at Rs 155 per unit. The OFS will be open only for today's trading session.

Base size of the OFS is worth Rs 2,824 crore along with a greenshoe option of Rs 1,209 crore, taking the overall size of the OFS to Rs 4,033 crore.

Data Infrastructure Trust was set up by Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings Ltd. in January 2019 as a private listed InvIT. In August 2020, BIF IV Jarvis India Pte. Ltd. - an entity backed by Brookfield became the sponsor to the InvIT by subscribing to 89.79 percent of the units post approval from the Department of Telecom.

The bid lot for the Offer for Sale is of 2 lakh units or worth Rs 3.1 crore and in multiples thereof.

A private listed InvIT means an InvIT which has issued units in terms of Regulation 14 (2) of the InvIT regulation. Its an InvIT which has issued units in terms of Chapter VIA of the InvIT regulations.

Brookfield has declined to comment on the same.