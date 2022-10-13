Wipro Q2: December quarter commentary leaves brokerages unimpressed

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Out of the 45 analysts that track Wipro, 17 analysts have a sell recommendation on the stock.

Most brokerages expect Wipro's growth to lag peers as they anticipate near-term weakness. Wipro is more exposed to the consulting business compared to peers and the company's management admitted to softness in its consulting business.

Morgan Stanley has an underweight rating on Wipro with a price target of Rs 365, which a potential downside of another 10 percent from Wednesday's closing price.

The brokerage expects Wipro's underperformance to continue as its organic growth is lagging behind peers. They also attributed their rating to a slow margin recovery, and that the revenue outlook for the December quarter, highlights potential risks to Wipro's Earnings per Share estimate.

Wipro's management on Wednesday expressed confidence of growing in double-digits for the full-year, despite a modest December quarter guidance. It expects December quarter revenue to grow between 0.5-2 percent, lower than the street consensus of 1-3 percent.

"We are acknowledging that we are in a time of more uncertainty with our guidance but we will shoot for double-digit growth," Wipro's MD & CEO Thierry Delaporte told reporters.

However, Nomura believes that the company will only manage to report revenue growth of 8.7 percent for the full-year as their December quarter guidance is "disappointing" and alludes to a slowdown.

It has cautioned investors to brace for near-term weakness in the stock and cut its current and upcoming financial year EPS estimates by 3-5 percent. The brokerage has a neutral rating on Wipro and its price target of Rs 380 is lower than Wipro's recent 52-week low of Rs 384.

While the management had earlier spoken about EBIT margin bottoming out at the 15 percent mark, they do not expect it to improve significantly in the December quarter.

It is this commentary on the company's operating performance that keeps JPMorgan underweight on Wipro. Its price target of Rs 360 is among the lowest on the street, implying a potential downside of 12 percent. The firm expects margin and revenue pressure to persist for Wipro as the operating environment worsens.

UBS has also maintained a neutral rating on Wipro with a price target of Rs 420 as the company's consulting segment is bearing the brunt of the economic slowdown. "It is not looking good, at least in the near-term," the firm wrote in its note.

Wipro's net headcount addition in the September quarter turned out to be the lowest in nine quarters. Jefferies touts this as a reflection of demand uncertainty. Weak EPS growth, further risk of EPS cuts, and a heavy reliance on deals keeps the brokerage underweight on Wipro with a price target of Rs 360.

Certain brokerages have retained their optimistic stance on Wipro but with riders.

CLSA has maintained its outperform rating on Wipro with a price target of Rs 450, purely because the stock has underperformed the Nifty IT index over the last six months and therefore provides valuation comfort. The Hong Kong-based brokerage expects this valuation comfort and improved cash generation to lend support to the stock.

However, it has also cut Wipro's EPS estimate for the current and upcoming financial year by 4 percent and 1 percent respectively, calling margin management a "tight-walk" for the company.

Macquarie remains the most bullish on the street for Wipro with and outperform rating and a price target of Rs 540, implying a potential upside of over 30 percent from Wednesday's closing.