Britannia likely to manage 6% rise in profit but weak volume growth might dent margin

Britannia is all set to report its quarterly financial results on Thursday. The FMCG giant is widely expected to clock pricing-led growth though slowing volume growth is likely to keep its margin under pressure.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect Britannia's net profit for the April-June period to come in at Rs 410 crore, which would mean a 5.9 percent increase compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

They estimate 10.2 percent year-on-year growth in the company's revenue for the three-month period to Rs 3,750 crore.

Investors will closely look out for the management's commentary on inflation and demand. The company's earnings come at a time when the FMCG sector is reeling against margin pressure on account of surging input costs thanks to a broad surge in commodity rates.

The analysts expect Britannia's EBITDA — or earnings before taking into account the impact of components such as taxes and interest — to increase four percent on year to Rs 576 crore.

Britannia's margin — or the the amount by which a business's revenue exceeds its costs — is likely to drop by 90 basis points to 15.4 percent compared with the year-ago period.

As of Wednesday, the Britannia stock has declined 3.4 percent in three back-to-back trading sessions.