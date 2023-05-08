Britannia’s pricing-led growth likely to taper off and price cuts may lead to shrinking margin: Analysts

Britannia Q4 results: Brokerages have a mixed stance on the company following its earnings. While JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley have raised their target prices on the firm’s stock with neutral and overweight ratings, respectively, CLSA recommends selling the FMCG company’s shares.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Britannia beat CNBC-TV18 poll estimates on most fronts in its earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter, however, missed revenue and volume growth projections.

Britannia saw its sales volumes grow by a percent during the three month period as against the poll expectation of 4-5 percent. The firm’s consolidated net profit rose 47.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 557.60 crore helped by gains from distribution expansion, cost management and softening commodity prices.