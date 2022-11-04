Britannia Earnings Preview: Margin outlook key with single-digit volume growth seen

Volumes are likely to return to positive territory after declining 2 percent during the June quarter.

FMCG Major Britannia is likely to report volume growth in the low-to-mid-single-digit during the September quarter. The company will report results on Friday, November 4.

A CNBC-TV18 poll anticipates the company's revenue to grow in the low-teens during the quarter while net profit may grow 10 percent year-on-year. The company's margin is likely to contract by 80 basis points compared to the same period last year.

Better pricing mix is likely to aid the company's revenue by 10-11 percent during the quarter. Commentary on margin will be keenly observed as raw material trends have been mixed for the company. On one hand, wheat prices have risen while those of palm oil have decreased.

Domestic volume growth is likely to be between 4-5 percent, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll. Volumes are likely to return to positive territory after declining 2 percent during the June quarter.

Another factor that investors will keep an eye out on would be commentary on demand recovery and adjacencies.

India’s biggest cookie manufacturer also clinched a deal for operations in Kenya as part of its plan to expand in Africa. The company teamed up with Nairobi-based Kenafric Industries to purchase Catalyst Capital-backed Britania Foods Ltd. in Kenya in a $20 million transaction.

Shares of Britannia have gained only 4 percent this year so far and are around 4-5 percent away from their 52-week high.