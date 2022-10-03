    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies Newsbritannia acquires controlling stake in kenyan company 14863451.htm

    Britannia acquires controlling stake in Kenyan company

    Britannia acquires controlling stake in Kenyan company

    Britannia acquires controlling stake in Kenyan company
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The cost of acquisition was Kenyan Shillings (KES) 13.87 crore (Rs 9.2 crore). KBL has become a step-down subsidiary of Britannia Industries.

    Britannia Industries on Monday said it has acquired a controlling stake in Kenya's Kenafric Biscuits Ltd while also fully taking over Catalyst Britania Brands Ltd. The company's wholly-owned arm Britannia and Associates (Dubai) Pvt Co Ltd (BADCO) has acquired control of Kenafric Biscuits Ltd (KBL), a private limited liability firm incorporated in Nairobi, Kenya, by subscribing to 51 percent of the equity share capital of the company, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.
    Also read: Credit quality of companies strengthens in first half of FY23: Report
    The cost of acquisition was Kenyan Shillings (KES) 13.87 crore (Rs 9.2 crore), it added. Subsequently, KBL has become a step-down subsidiary of Britannia Industries. There is no turnover of KBL to be reported since it has not commenced operations, the company said.
    Britannia Industries further said BADCO has acquired 100 per cent of the equity share capital of Catalyst Britania Brands Ltd (CBBL) for KES 2.14 crore (Rs 1.42 crore), thereby making it a 100 percent subsidiary. CBBL is an investment company which owns the 'Britania' trademark in Kenya. The trademark 'Britania' is not the same as the 'Britannia' trademark of the Britannia Industries Ltd, the filing said.
    Also read: FMCG players bet big on protein supplements market – experts say segment may see 20% growth in 4 years
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Britannia
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng