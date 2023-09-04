Nazara Tech chief says bringing Nikhil Kamath on board was a success for the company

In a move signaling the ever-increasing appeal of interactive content, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath has made a substantial investment in Nazara Technologies , demonstrating his belief in the potential of the gaming and e-sports industry. Kamath's enthusiasm for this sector has prompted him to acquire a 3.5 percent stake in Nazara, a move that values the company at approximately Rs 150 crore.

Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies , echoed Kamath's sentiment when he stated, "Bringing Nikhil Kamath on board was something we were very excited about." Kamath's deep understanding of the gaming industry and his track record of success in various ventures make him a valuable addition to Nazara's journey toward becoming a global gaming contender.

India, in particular, is emerging as a significant player in the global gaming landscape. Kamath's investment in Nazara Technologies aligns perfectly with the narrative of India's ascension as the ‘Gaming Nation of the World’. The country's vast population, coupled with its burgeoning digital infrastructure and a young, tech-savvy demographic, positions it as a fertile ground for the expansion of the gaming and e-sports industry.

“Our company started decades ago with the dream that gaming will become very big in India one day. We have pursued that dream for two decades, so we are very patient and we will continue doing that over the next few years. I am very sure that India is emerging as the gaming nation of the world,” he said.

The rise of interactive content, especially among the younger generation, has caught Nikhil Kamath 's attention. He firmly believes that gaming and e-sports are on a trajectory of growth that outpaces traditional content formats. Unlike conventional mediums such as cricket or Bollywood, gaming offers users an opportunity to actively engage with the content, fostering profound connections, particularly among the youth.

"The fact that a user can interact with the data, and he is engaging with it so much more makes it a compelling sector for investment," Kamath stated. This unique aspect of gaming sets it apart from traditional entertainment avenues, making it a fertile ground for innovation and growth.

Kamath's investment in Nazara Technologies is not merely a financial endeavour; it's a strategic move. He recognises the immense potential in the gaming and e-sports industry to reshape the future of entertainment. This dynamic sector allows individuals to immerse themselves in digital worlds, compete on a global scale, and experience content in ways that traditional media simply cannot replicate.

As Kamath's stake in Nazara Technologies unfolds, it becomes clear that interactive content, driven by gaming and e-sports, is poised to redefine the entertainment landscape. The youth's hunger for engaging experiences and the limitless possibilities offered by the gaming world present an exciting and lucrative future for those willing to invest in its growth.

